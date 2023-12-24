Deputies investigating after altercation leads to deadly shooting

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Simon’s Bar and Grill located on Clemson Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, they learned two men got into a fight which led to a shooting. One of the men was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

