Deputies investigating after altercation leads to deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Simon’s Bar and Grill located on Clemson Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, they learned two men got into a fight which led to a shooting. One of the men was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

