Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fantasia Barrino hosted a private screening of the movie The Color Purple for about 200 people in Charlotte on Saturday night. It was held at the Regal Cinemas in Stonecrest. She says holding a screening in North Carolina was important.

“This is home,” Barrino said. “Where I was raised. This is where I was brought up. I still live here, and I won’t go nowhere.”

Her guests consisted of athletes, musicians, family, friends, and young people. Fantasia had words of advice for young people who are still trying to find their way in life. Fantasia tells WBTV she lost everything twice but hung in there and never gave up.

“You have to continue to fight,” she said. “Nothing comes easy…You all have a gift,” she said. “You don’t have to follow nobody else’s footsteps. I’m not telling you it’s going to come easy. And you don’t have to be a celebrity. You don’t have to be a superstar. You can be a lawyer, doctor, teacher, or whatever you want to be. Hard work pays off.”

Fantasia’s mother, Diane Barrino, was also present at the screening. This was her first time seeing the movie and was looking forward to seeing her child perform in it. She tells WBTV that seeing the success her daughter is experiencing is confirmation of what she heard from above. She always believes Fantasia would use her voice to help and encourage others.

“I am excited because it lets me know that God is a promise keeper,” Diane Barrino said. “If He said it – He’ll do it and He’ll bring it to pass.”

K-Ci Hailey from K-Ci and JoJo and Jodeci singing group is Fantasia’s first cousin. He is proud that Fantasia comes from the Carolinas, a place where talented people come from.

“We’re the bomb,” K-Ci Hailey said. “I love it man – like myself, Jodeci, cousin Fantasia, cousin Anthony Hamilton, Cousin Stephanie Mills – we just doing it all.”

At the screening, we told guests that the state of Florida had banned the novel The Color Purple from the school system because of the content. Former Carolinas Panther Thomas Davis’s wife Kelly Davis says despite the ban she is determined to tell her children about what The Color Purple is all about.

“Us as parents we teach our kids,” Kelly Davis said. “And it starts at home. We teach them history. We teach them the things they need to know. So, they have seen the original The Color Purple, and they are excited to see the new Color Purple.”

Fantasia believes The Color Purple will be a movie that will bring healing. She says she almost didn’t play the role of Celie.

“Not because of money,” Fantasia said. “They could have offered loads of money, but I knew this was blood work - this was heavy work. We’re tapping into our ancestors. And so, I had to stop my therapy and allow Celie to be my therapist. That was scary but I am so glad I did it because if I was healed, I know everybody that leaves out of those two theaters tonight - they are going to feel something. It is not a Black thing - it’s a world thing. It’s a humanity thing. And families need to come together.”

While at the screening WBTV asked Fantasia about her Airbnb experience. Fantasia says things have worked out. She recently went on social media to say her family and guests were asked to leave the house after there were reports of loud noises. Fantasia disputes those claims.

“The owner has been absolutely amazing,” Fantasia said. “And I thank him for that.”

The Color Purple opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.