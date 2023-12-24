Rep. Ashley Trantham files bill that would end sales tax on ammo in SC

The bill refers to small arms and small arms ammunition
The South Carolina General Assembly opened its 2023 legislative session Tuesday with a...
The South Carolina General Assembly opened its 2023 legislative session Tuesday with a surprising priority: abortion.(Mary Green)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rep. Ashley Trantham (R-Greenville) has proposed a bill to exempt certain ammunition from sales tax in the state of South Carolina.

The bill SC H4557 is proposed to amend section 12-36-2120 of the South Carolina Code of Laws as it relates to sales tax exemptions, “so as to exempt small arms and small arms ammunition.” The bill was prefilled on November 16, and referred to the Ways and Means Committee that same day.

The amendment refers to small arms and small arms ammunition. Described in the document, “small arms” means “any portable firearm, designed to be carried and operated by a single person including, but not limited to, rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers, with no barrel greater than an internal diameter of .50 caliber or a shotgun of ten gauge or smaller.’”

While “small arms ammunition” means “firearm ammunition designed for use in small arms.”

The South Carolina state sales tax rate is 6%.

