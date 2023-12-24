Tanner’s Big Orange closes its doors after 80 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 80 years, Tanner’s Big Orange served it’s last customers on Saturday.

After 80 years of serving up hot dogs and fruit drinks in Greenville, Tanner’s Big Orange is closing its doors. The drive-thru line was around the corner and up to McAllister Square. Customers came by to share memories of the famous eatery, and there was so many people, the restaurant ran out of it’s famous orange juice.

Fourth-generation owner John Zeller previously confirmed the restaurant’s last day open would be December 23.

Tanner’s first opened in Greenville in 1943 and the iconic orange sign on South Pleasantburg Drive has been a fixture of the community for decades after it moved to the spot in 1966. The price of ingredients and supplies have doubled and tripled in some cases, Zeller said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and boycotts of the restaurant in 2020 dramatically decreased customers as well. For weeks, protestors stood in front of the restaurant after controversial and racially insensitive social media posts were made by Zeller. He later issued a public apology.

Zeller also said this year he has undergone two surgeries and physically cannot work like he used to.

