Driver charged following deadly crash in Graham County

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a woman was recently charged following a crash that left one person dead in Graham County earlier this year.

Troopers said the crash happened on January 19 near Thunderbird Mountain Road in Graham County.

According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Thunderbird Mountain Road when it went off the right side of the road and into a lake. Troopers explained that the driver and a passenger were able to get out safely. However, another passenger got trapped inside and drowned.

Troopers stated that earlier this month, the driver, Katie Queen, was charged with felony death by vehicle for the crash. They added that she was also charged with DWI.

