Driver charged following deadly crash in Graham County

Katie Queen
Katie Queen(Graham County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a woman was recently charged following a crash that left one person dead in Graham County earlier this year.

Troopers said the crash happened on January 19 near Thunderbird Mountain Road in Graham County.

According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Thunderbird Mountain Road when it went off the right side of the road and into a lake. Troopers explained that the driver and a passenger were able to get out safely. However, another passenger got trapped inside and drowned.

Troopers stated that earlier this month, the driver, Katie Queen, was charged with felony death by vehicle for the crash. They added that she was also charged with DWI.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries (generic)
Christmas hours for grocery stores
Sen. Lindsey Graham in Greenville
‘This is war’ Senator Graham responds to bill that would force some Chick-fil-As to open on Sundays
Generic
Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open
Shooting generic
Victim identified after altercation leads to deadly shooting
Car Crash
SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into embankment, tree in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Casey Phillips
WATCH: Driver crashes into patrol car trying to get away from deputies in Graham Co.
Driver allegedly rams into patrol car
Driver allegedly rams into patrol car trying to get away from deputies in Graham Co.
Volunteers prepare the Christmas meal at Breaking Bread for Jesus in Wellford
Upstate Soup Kitchen serves Christmas meal to the community
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney speaks about the team's journey this season during an...
Clemson begins Gator Bowl practice in Florida