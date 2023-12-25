Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham in Greenville
‘This is war’ Senator Graham responds to bill that would force some Chick-fil-As to open on Sundays
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Generic
Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open
Car Crash
SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into embankment, tree in Greenville Co.
generic crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Spartanburg County

Latest News

An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on before an NCAA college football game against...
Clemson begins Gator Bowl practice in Florida
A proposed bill will remove sales tax from ammunition purchases in SC
FOX Carolina's Dana Winter takes a look at Rep. Ashley Trantham's proposed Bill SC H4557
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle