Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham in Greenville
‘This is war’ Senator Graham responds to bill that would force some Chick-fil-As to open on Sundays
Car Crash
SCHP: 1 dead after crashing into embankment, tree in Greenville Co.
Shooting generic
Victim identified after altercation leads to deadly shooting
Groceries (generic)
Christmas hours for grocery stores
Generic
Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open

Latest News

Officials are warning the situation is near a "breaking point." (CNN, KVIA, KABB, WOAI, AFPTV,...
US encountering record number of migrants at border
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney speaks about the team's journey this season during an...
Clemson begins Gator Bowl practice in Florida
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Anderson
Deadly shooting in Anderson County
Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother