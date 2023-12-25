Upstate Soup Kitchen serves Christmas meal to the community

Volunteers prepare the Christmas meal at Breaking Bread for Jesus in Wellford
Volunteers prepare the Christmas meal at Breaking Bread for Jesus in Wellford(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Breaking Bread for Jesus in Wellford is getting set to serve hundreds of Christmas meals for free.

The non-profit was established to provide free meals to the hungry, homeless, and working poor in the Lyman, Duncan, Wellford, Startex, and Jackson areas.

More than a dozen volunteers are busy preparing a traditional Christmas meal that includes ham, mashed potatoes, and more.

The non-profit plans on feeding over 270 people, and also making deliveries for people who have a hard time getting out of the house.

“You’re helping others as a reward you get from just the feeling of being there for them. God breathed this hope and that with hope there is a better tomorrow. So I think that is what they come here for. They’re just to fellowship to come in and sit together as friends,” said Volunteer Hollie Cody.

Breaking Bread for Jesus is located at 108 Astor Street in Wellford and will serve the Christmas meal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

