WATCH: Driver crashes into patrol car trying to get away from deputies in Graham Co.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Graham County Sheriff’s Office said a man was recently taken into custody after allegedly leading deputies on a chase and ramming into a patrol car.

Officials said the situation began at 2:00 a.m. on December 22 along Snowbird Road when a deputy spotted a vehicle with registration issues.

According to officials, the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, Casey Phillips, refused to stop, and a chase began. Officials stated that the chase continued until Phillips pulled onto a logging road near Gold Mine Road and couldn’t go any farther.

Officials explained that as the deputy was exiting their patrol car, Phillips reportedly put his car into reverse and rammed into the patrol car, trying to push it out of the way. However, officials confirmed that Phillips failed to get away and eventually surrendered.

Officials said Phillips was taken into custody following the incident and charged with felony speed to elude along with several other citations that North Carolin Highway Patrol issued for the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.