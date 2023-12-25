Zoo Atlanta welcomes southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve

Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi gives birth!
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta is ringing in Christmas with a special delivery. The zoo welcomed a southern white rhino calf Sunday evening.

The young calf, born to 22-year-old mother Kiazi and 12-year-old father Mumbles, is the first southern white rhino to be born at the zoo, officials said.

Mumbles met Kiazi, the zoo’s first female southern white rhinoceros, in early 2022. The pair were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s White Rhino Species Survival Plan as part of a program to sustain the near-threatened population.

“The Zoo Atlanta family is beyond excited about the birth of Kiazi’s calf. This birth has been long-awaited news for many months. We have had many exciting developments in our rhino population over the past year,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “If there is a special connection that our members and guests can make with Kiazi and her calf, this is a connection that can translate to conservation action. All rhino species are currently in peril, and as stewards of this brand-new ambassador here in Atlanta, we also have a responsibility to do all we can to raise awareness of the status of wild rhinos.”

White rhinoceros pregnancies are some of the longest in the animal kingdom with an average pregnancy lasting 16 to 18 months. Rhinoceros babies can weigh anywhere from 100 to 150 pounds.

Zoo Atlanta said the rhino calf appears to be healthy and strong and will remain with mother Kiazi before entering the rhino habitat.

