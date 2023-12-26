Cold Moon is the last full moon of 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final full moon of 2023 showed over the horizon on Christmas, reaching its peak Tuesday evening.

The Cold Moon will continue to illuminate in the sky, if can be seen through the clouds, and reach is peak on 7:33 p.m. Tuesday. While it may be hard to spot the moon due to overcast skies, the moon will continue to shine in the night sky for a few evenings after it reaches its maximum fullness.

December’s full moon was named by Native Americans, in reference to the colder temperatures associated with the month of December in the Northern Hemisphere.

Sky-gazers can catch a look at the Cold Moon anywhere with a clear view of the sky. While Tuesday evening will bring mainly cloudy skies with some potential breaks, there are better chances to view the Cold Moon into Wednesday morning and even better chances to come the next couple of days after.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.