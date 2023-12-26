Crews respond to house fire in Seneca, officials investigating

House fire in Seneca
House fire in Seneca(Seneca Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Dec. 26, 2023
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Seneca Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire in the Lake Linda area on Christmas night.

Officials said the fire happened around 8:23 p.m. near Shiloh Road.

Officials believe the fire began in the garage and spread to the rest of the home. Officials stated that one person lived inside the house, but they weren’t home at the time of the fire.

Officials confirmed that they are still investigating what caused the fire. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

