Deputies searching for missing Greenville County man with Dementia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a man with Dementia who went missing earlier today.

Deputies said the man was last seen nearly two hours ago on foot near Maudie Street. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, green pants and a black hat.

Deputies described the man as five feet eight inches tall and 163 pounds. They added that he is bald and has brown eyes.

Deputies are actively searching for this man. Anyone with information about him is asked to call (864) 271-5210.

