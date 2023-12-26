Heavy rain continues across Upstate, WNC

By Brookley Cromer
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A flood watch is in effect for portions of the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible until 6:00 p.m.

The areas impacted in the Upstate include Central Greenville, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Northern Spartanburg and Pickens Mountains.

In a Facebook post, the City of Greenville asked residents to be aware of rising flood waters with heavy rain expected throughout the day.

Parts of the Swamp Rabbit Trail are temporarily closed, including the southbound route from Spinks Bridge to South Hudson Street and the River Street underpass.

The city is asking trail users to avoid flooded areas.

Additionally, portions of Wyche Pavilion, Linky Stone Park and Cancer Survivors Park are closed.

Cleveland Park, Cleveland Park Drive and Lakehurst Drive are also closed.

A viewer sent in video of water rushing through McPherson Park in downtown Greenville.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A flood watch remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. for Western North Carolina, Eastern Polk County, Greater Rutherford County, Henderson County, Transylvania County, Polk Mountains and Rutherford Mountains.

