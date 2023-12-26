Officers investigating after food truck allegedly stolen in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating after a food truck was allegedly stolen over the weekend.

Officers said they began investigating on the morning of December 23 after the owner of Empanada Shack reported that their food truck had been stolen sometime during the previous night.

According to officers, the food truck was later found in Georgia after it was allegedly involved in a crash.

Officers stated they are still investigating the situation and looking for anyone involved in the theft. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greer Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.