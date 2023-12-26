Officers investigating after food truck allegedly stolen in Greer

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating after a food truck was allegedly stolen over the weekend.

Officers said they began investigating on the morning of December 23 after the owner of Empanada Shack reported that their food truck had been stolen sometime during the previous night.

According to officers, the food truck was later found in Georgia after it was allegedly involved in a crash.

Officers stated they are still investigating the situation and looking for anyone involved in the theft. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greer Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic
Going out for Christmas? These restaurants are keeping their doors open
Groceries (generic)
Christmas hours for grocery stores
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast
Shooting generic
Victim identified after altercation leads to deadly shooting

Latest News

Flood watch is under way in Mcpherson of downtown Greenville
Heavy rain continues across Upstate, WNC
Flood watch is under way in Mcpherson of downtown Greenville
Flood watch in downtown Greenville
Becky Hill
Sales of Court Official’s Book About Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Stopped After Plagiarism Accusations
Shooting
Teen shot on Christmas Eve
Promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration
Squishmallow launches exclusive McDonald’s Happy Meal in Carolinas