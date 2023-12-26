Rain continues, heavy at times with isolated storms possible Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain continues, fairly widespread and heavy at times, with some embedded thunderstorms possible Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast. (WHNS)

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6:00 PM for much of the region. Area rivers and streams stand the greatest risk, but low-lying or poor-drainage areas may experience localized flooding as periods of rain persist through most of Tuesday. Pay attention to water levels in your area, and remember that it is never safe to drive across flooded roadways.

Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday. (WHNS)

Rain continues to spread in, moderate to heavy downpours at times with isolated thunderstorms are possible. Areas of heavy localized rainfall continue possible, leading to concerns of flooding. Any storms are expected to remain below severe limits. Heavy rain, flooding is the biggest concern. Temperatures will remain mild at least, remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Scattered showers continue. (WHNS)

Rain will finally begin to wind down after midnight Tuesday night, paving the way for a dry second half of the week. On top of the 0.50″-1.5″ of rain that many of us picked up on Christmas Day, an additional 1″-3″ remains possible by the time the rain comes to an end Tuesday night.

Tuesday forecast rain totals. (WHNS)

Fortunately for us, the cold front will take come time to actually pass through our area behind the rain. We’ll get the benefits for clearing skies on Wednesday after some morning clouds, and highs will hang on to the low and mid 60s for one more day. We’ll follow that with more sunshine on Thursday, but a drop in temperatures. Highs will dip back to the upper 40s to mid 50s, heading for lows in the upper 20s and low 30s that night.

5-day forecast. (WHNS)

Folks in the mountains may wake up to a few high-elevation snow showers on Friday morning, but mostly sunny weather will continue otherwise straight through New Year’s Eve on Sunday. Highs will remain quite chilly in the 40s and low 50s through that stretch, with widespread 20s for lows for the final few nights of 2023. A few showers may show up to ring in 2024 on Monday, but that day does not look like a washout.

