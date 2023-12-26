Rain continues Tuesday with mild temps for now

The latest forecast from FOX Carolina
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our rainy Christmas is set to turn into a rainy Tuesday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday much of the region. Area rivers and streams stand the greatest risk, but low-lying or poor-drainage areas may experience localized flooding as periods of rain persist through most of Tuesday. Pay attention to water levels in your area, and remember that it is never safe to drive across flooded roadways.

Periods of rain will continue overnight as a sprawling storm system and cold front slowly moves east out of the central United States. A smaller disturbance over the Florida panhandle will also track northward across Georgia and the Carolinas, keeping the rain coming in waves into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain mild with most lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will increase a bit, varying out ENE to ESE at about 10-20 mph.

Whether your Christmas vacation continues tomorrow or it’s back to the normal routine, keep an umbrella close by and be prepared for more wet roads. Occasional rain will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, possibly accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will remain mild at least, remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain will finally begin to wind down after midnight Tuesday night, paving the way for a dry second half of the week. On top of the 0.50″-1″ of rain that many of us picked up on Christmas Day, an additional 1″-2″ remains possible by the time the rain comes to an end Tuesday night.

Fortunately for us, the cold front will take come time to actually pass through our area behind the rain. We’ll get the benefits for clearing skies on Wednesday after some morning clouds, and highs will hang on to the low and mid 60s for one more day. We’ll follow that with more sunshine on Thursday, but a drop in temperatures. Highs will dip back to the upper 40s to mid 50s, heading for lows in the upper 20s and low 30s that night.

Folks in the mountains may wake up to a few high-elevation snow showers on Friday morning, but mostly sunny weather will continue otherwise straight through New Year’s Eve on Sunday. Highs will remain quite chilly in the 40s and low 50s through that stretch, with widespread 20s for lows for the final few nights of 2023. A few showers may show up to ring in 2024 on Monday, but that day does not look like a washout.

