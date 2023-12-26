Rain diminishes tonight, drier and staying mild Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dreary conditions hang on this evening, but drier weather is ahead.

Scattered showers, periods of steadier rain, and spotty drizzle will continue this evening as a cold front continues to pump moisture northward across the Carolinas and Georgia. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well, as temperatures will remain fairly mild in the middle 50s to around 60 before midnight. Patchy dense fog will be another potential problem, so continue to use extra caution and dial back your speed on the roads.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Wednesday (WHNS)

Rain will finally come to a close between midnight and 4:00 AM as the system finally begins to track east. Some patchy fog or drizzle may linger into Wednesday morning, but the persistent heavier rains will finally be behind us before daybreak. Lows will dip slightly to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wake Up Weather, Wednesday (WHNS)

Fortunately for us, this cold front won’t actually have much of an impact on our temperatures right away. We’ll get the benefits for clearing skies on Wednesday after the morning clouds and fog, and highs will hang on to the low and mid 60s for one more day. We’ll follow that with more sunshine on Thursday, but a drop in temperatures. Highs will dip back to the upper 40s to mid 50s, heading for lows in the upper 20s and low 30s that night.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Folks in the mountains may wake up to a few high-elevation snow showers on Friday morning, but mostly sunny weather will continue otherwise straight through New Year’s Eve on Sunday. Highs will remain quite chilly in the 40s and low 50s through that stretch, with widespread 20s for lows for the final few nights of 2023. A few showers may show up to ring in 2024 on Monday, but that day does not look like a washout.

