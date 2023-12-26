Retired City of Easley Chief of Police passes away

Former Easley Chief of Police Timothy “Tim” Tollison recently passed away at 52, his obituary confirmed
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Easley Chief of Police Timothy "Tim" Tollison recently passed away at 52, his obituary confirmed

Tollison’s obituary stated that he passed away on December 22, 2023.

According to his obituary, Tollison graduated from Easley High School in 1989 and joined the Easley Police Department in 1993 after earning his degree from Charleston Southern University. He was appointed as Chief of Police in 2015 and served in the position until he retired in 2020.

“Connecting with the community was one of Tim’s top priorities during his service,” Tollison’s obituary read. “While at the Easley Police Department, he organized the Citizens Police Academy where Easley residents would learn the inner workings of the police department and break down barriers between law enforcement and the community. Education was a passion of Tim’s. For many years he participated as a guest instructor in firearm safety and defensive driving at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.”

Tollison’s memorial service will happen at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, at Easley First Baptist Church. Those interested can read his entire obituary here.

