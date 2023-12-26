Sales of Court Official’s Book About Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Stopped After Plagiarism Accusations

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Colleton County Clerk of Court at the center of a jury tampering claim is now being accused of plagiarism.

The co-author of ‘Behind the Doors of Justice’ announced the decision to unpublish the book and cease sales after he said he realized Becky Hill plagiarized a portion of the book.

In a press release, Neil Gordon said he discovered the “ethical gaffe” while reviewing Hill’s emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

During the review, Gordon came across an email exchange between Hill and a British Broadcast Channel reporter. Gordon said the BBC reporter shared a long excerpt from an upcoming article about the Alex Murdaugh trial.

When Gordon compared the article to a 12-page passage in the preface of the book, he said he realized she had used the text from the BBC article.

The portion of the BBC article in Hill’s email began with “On the twelfth day of his murder trial, Alex Murdaugh looked bored. Mr. Murdaugh sat hunched at the defense table in the second-floor courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. "

In the preface of the book, Hill wrote “On the twelfth day of his murder trial for the death of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Alex Murdaugh looked bored as he sat hunched over at the defense table in the second-floor courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.”

Gordon said, “When I confronted Becky about this, she admitted she plagiarized the passage due to deadline pressures.”

After this revelation, Gordon said he immediately notified the BBC reporter, and he has been told that the media outlet’s attorneys are looking into the plagiarism claim.

Gordon said, “Journalism has been my life’s work; my credibility and integrity are paramount to everything I do. I can’t be associated with anything like plagiarism and will no longer partner with Becky Hill on any projects. I’d like to apologize to our readers, and publicly to the BBC and the reporter.”

‘Behind the Doors of Justice’ has been at the center of controversy since it was released in August of this year.

The in-depth book led to an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Hill during the Alex Murdaugh trial. His attorneys said the jurors from the double murder trial came forward after Hill published her book, claiming she told them “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony.” Hill denies those allegations.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Hill for a statement in response to the announcement from her co-author.

