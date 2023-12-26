Teen shot on Christmas Eve

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in Asheville on Christmas Eve.

Asheville Police responded to a shooting near the 400 block of Depot Street on Sunday at 9:20 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they located a 19-year-old who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper back. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers found 16 shell cases at the scene of the crime.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the APD at (828) 252-1110.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, send a tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

