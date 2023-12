TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon said crews responded to thousands of gallons of wastewater overflowing from a manhole on Tuesday.

Officials said the discharge occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Jervey Road.

Approximately 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged.

