Barrett Carter describes difficult decision returning to Clemson football

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is looking to build momentum into next season after the Gator Bowl, and All-ACC linebacker Barrett Carter announcing his return to the team is a great start.

“I love this university, I love this team, I love these people,” Carter said. “I couldn’t leave yet.”

Carter is coming back with specific goals for his senior season.

“I’m coming back to bring a national championship back to this program, graduate, become a captain and just set myself up for my future,” Carter said.

Before making the big decision, Carter leaned on one of his closest teammates for advice. That’s fellow linebacker, First-Team All-American and Carter’s housemate Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who recently declared for the NFL Draft.

“We definitely talked about it a lot. After practice, we would come home and we would chat about it,” Carter said. “I talked to him, I even talked to big Trot, his dad too, just because he’s been in the position before and he played a long time in the league (NFL). So I was gathering a lot of feedback. We talked about it a lot, every single day.”

After gathering feedback from his teammates, family, and a local pastor who told him not to make his decision out of fear, Carter said it was a decision he needed to make for himself.

“Besides committing to Clemson, (this is) easily the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. This is something that’s a personal decision. You can ask for feedback and you can weigh out the pros and the cons and all the things. But at the end of the day it’s your decision,” Carter said. “It’s probably the first real grown decision I’ve had to make in my life. So, it was super tough to say the least, but I’m glad to be where I’m at today.”

And Tigers fans are happy to have Carter back for another season. Carter and Clemson will play the last game of this season at noon on Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in Jacksonville, Fla.

