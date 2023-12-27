Coroner IDs man killed in North Charleston officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said Wednesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Winston Dunham, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:12 a.m. on Dorchester Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, around 12:45 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Dorchester Road.

Police provided an update just before 4 a.m. that Dorchester Road was closed at Kent Avenue and asked people to avoid the area.

The road has since reopened.

Police have not provided details on what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
James Canty
Deputies searching for missing Greenville County man with dementia
generic crash
Troopers investigating after hit-and-run in Henderson Co. kills SC woman
Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday.
Rain continues, heavy at times with a few storms possible Tuesday
Former chief of police passes away
Retired City of Easley Chief of Police passes away