Crew respond after structures catch fire in Duncan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said crews responded to E Main Street Tuesday night after a structure fire was reported nearby.
Officials said crews responded to the area near E Main Street and W Pine Street at around 8:00 p.m. after someone reported the fire.
According to officials, they arrived at the scene and found a large outbuilding and a camper in the wood that had caught fire near an empty house.
Officials confirmed they are still at the scene, working to extinguish the flames. They added that E Main Street will be shut down until further notice. Stay with us as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.