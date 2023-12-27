Crew respond after structures catch fire in Duncan

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said crews responded to E Main Street Tuesday night after a structure fire was reported nearby.

Officials said crews responded to the area near E Main Street and W Pine Street at around 8:00 p.m. after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and found a large outbuilding and a camper in the wood that had caught fire near an empty house.

Officials confirmed they are still at the scene, working to extinguish the flames. They added that E Main Street will be shut down until further notice. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

