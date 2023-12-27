Drying out and cooling down for the end of 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a wet start to the holiday week, we dry things out for the rest of the year. But cooler air is also on the way to round of 2023.

Wednesday is the last of the warmer than normal days for the rest of the year. Highs are in the low to mid 60s despite mostly cloudy skies lingering through the day. Even though it’s a gloomy looking day, don’t expect anymore rain.

Warm for December and mostly cloudy (Fox Carolina)

Overnight, skies gradually clear and we wake up to a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. We also start to see the temperatures drop as morning lows are in the mid 30s to the low 40s.

Cool and clearing (Fox Carolina)

A dry cold front moves in on Thursday, bringing a shot of some cooler air. Highs take a tumble of about 10° from the mid 60s on Wednesday to the mid 50s on Thursday. Then we drop another 5° or so for Friday and Saturday to highs in the upper 40s. Folks in the mountains may wake up to a few high-elevation snow showers on Friday and Saturday, but mostly sunny weather continues otherwise straight through New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

Cooler and dry to end 2023 (Fox Carolina)

We end 2023 with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s which is right around normal. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s overnight but we stay dry for all the New Year’s celebrations. New Year’s Day we climb to highs in the upper 40s to low 50s again, kicking off 2024 on a typical wintery note. There is a possibility we could see some late day showers on New Year’s Day if a system passing to our south is able to push some of the moisture north into our area. For now, there’s not a lot of confidence in the rain chances so stay tuned as we get a better handle on the forecast.

Mild and mainly dry for New Year's (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.