Gator Bowl President explains fan festivities surrounding Clemson’s bowl game

Clemson football’s final game of the season is Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in Jacksonville, Fla., and there's plenty of reasons for fans to go.
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football’s final game of the season is Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in Jacksonville, Fla., and the game’s president said there’s plenty of reasons for Tigers fans to make the trip.

“Well, first of all the game is at noon,” Gator Bowl President and CEO Greg McGarity said. “So even if you came in the night before the game, you could make it back the next day after the game because the game will be over at about 3:30 p.m. When people come to Florida, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? The Beach.”

McGarity said a bunch of beaches is one of the biggest attractions for fans heading to Jacksonville.

“From Neptune Beach to Atlantic Beach, to Jax Beach, to Ponte Vedre, and really St. Augustine is only 20 minutes away as well,” McGarity said. “So a lot of things for people to do that are all associated with the coast.”

Several of those things involve the holiday season, including Deck the Chairs. That’s also where the teams are hosting their pep rallies the day before the game.

“The chairs that are in place at Jacksonville Beach is something that’s always been a tradition. Deck the Chairs probably receives more attention than anything,” McGarity said. “Then if you dip down to St. Augustine, the City of Lights there is really an amazing attraction to where the whole city is lit up. The Bridge of Lions there, so those are probably the two largest events and there’s a lot of things going on in downtown Jacksonville as well.”

Fans can expect an electric atmosphere inside EverBank Stadium and electricity outside the stadium. If you stay the weekend after the game, you can even catch Jacksonville’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

“We just want people to relax, have a good time, enjoy the fellowship among each other and just be with all their buddies and hang out and have a good time,” McGarity said.

That time will be much more enjoyable if Clemson can beat Kentucky to finish off the season with its fifth win in a row. The Tigers drove into Jacksonville on Christmas Eve, and will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at noon on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
James Canty
Deputies searching for missing Greenville County man with dementia
generic crash
Troopers investigating after hit-and-run in Henderson Co. kills SC woman
Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday.
Rain continues, heavy at times with a few storms possible Tuesday
Former chief of police passes away
Retired City of Easley Chief of Police passes away

Latest News

Clemson football’s final game of the season is Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in...
Gator Bowl President explains fan festivities surrounding Clemson’s final game
Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) tackles Syracuse tight end Dan Villari during the first...
Barrett Carter describes difficult decision returning to Clemson football
Coach Stan Carpenter reacts to Laurens High School JV basketball win.
VIDEO: Coach can’t contain excitement after player scores game-winning buzzer-beater
Coach Stan Carpenter reacts to Laurens High School JV basketball win.
Coach can’t contain excitement after player scores game-winning buzzer-beater