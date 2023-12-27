Gator Bowl President explains fan festivities surrounding Clemson’s bowl game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football’s final game of the season is Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in Jacksonville, Fla., and the game’s president said there’s plenty of reasons for Tigers fans to make the trip.

“Well, first of all the game is at noon,” Gator Bowl President and CEO Greg McGarity said. “So even if you came in the night before the game, you could make it back the next day after the game because the game will be over at about 3:30 p.m. When people come to Florida, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? The Beach.”

McGarity said a bunch of beaches is one of the biggest attractions for fans heading to Jacksonville.

“From Neptune Beach to Atlantic Beach, to Jax Beach, to Ponte Vedre, and really St. Augustine is only 20 minutes away as well,” McGarity said. “So a lot of things for people to do that are all associated with the coast.”

Several of those things involve the holiday season, including Deck the Chairs. That’s also where the teams are hosting their pep rallies the day before the game.

“The chairs that are in place at Jacksonville Beach is something that’s always been a tradition. Deck the Chairs probably receives more attention than anything,” McGarity said. “Then if you dip down to St. Augustine, the City of Lights there is really an amazing attraction to where the whole city is lit up. The Bridge of Lions there, so those are probably the two largest events and there’s a lot of things going on in downtown Jacksonville as well.”

Fans can expect an electric atmosphere inside EverBank Stadium and electricity outside the stadium. If you stay the weekend after the game, you can even catch Jacksonville’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

“We just want people to relax, have a good time, enjoy the fellowship among each other and just be with all their buddies and hang out and have a good time,” McGarity said.

That time will be much more enjoyable if Clemson can beat Kentucky to finish off the season with its fifth win in a row. The Tigers drove into Jacksonville on Christmas Eve, and will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at noon on Friday.

