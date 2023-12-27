High School students take nursing program at Spartanburg Medical Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school students in the upstate are getting hands-on nursing experience at a local hospital. And some are being hired to work there.

Dorman high school senior Landon Williams has spent dozens of hours interacting with a lifelike patient simulator over the past several weeks. He knows how to take its blood pressure and can even have conversations with the mannequin.

“My grandma was a nurse for 30 or 40 years,” Williams said. “It really played a big impact on me and the career I wanted to choose. I figured it would be best to start at the bottom and work my way to the top. That way I have an understanding of everything underneath me.”

In addition to life-like patients these students also work with real patients under supervision at Spartanburg Medical Center. The workload is an entire semester starting with classes at RD Anderson Applied Technology Center. From there 10 high school students were selected to continue coursework at Spartanburg Regional Health, like senior Ansley Woodson.

“I thought going in that a lot of stuff that was a nurse’s job is actually a doctor’s job,” Woodson said. “Now I get to see that if I were to go to med school I wouldn’t get to do the stuff that I really really wanted to do. Which would have been a big let down if I went to school for 15 years.”

The students spent three hours of their school day at the medical center and they got paid. It’s also helping address the nursing shortage. Julia Denesha helps supervise and teach the students. She is a nursing student services specialist with Spartanburg Regional Health.

“[This] helps build the pipeline in workforce development,” Denesha said. “We also saw a need to reach out to students earlier that were interested in healthcare. They can really start learning the culture here and know that we are here to support them from the high school years all the way through their career.”

At the end of the program they become certified nursing assistants or CNAs.

“It is basically a form of nursing support,” Woodson said. “If a patient needs help being fed, if their room is a little bit dirty. Basically anything they need help with that is not administering medication.”

These students are now applying to work in the hospital as CNAs. If they want to go on to be a registered nurse they have a lot of support as well.

“We have a lot of benefits such as tuition assistance, tuition reimbursement and loan reimbursement,” Denesha said. “So there are a lot of options out there.”

It’s a program these students feel blessed to have.

“It’s definitely not an opportunity many people get and I certainly think it will be amazing,” Williams said.

“I think about it and I am like wow, this is not something that I thought would be available to me, even as a senior,” Woodson said. “But I am really glad that it was.”

Right now this program is only offered in Spartanburg School District 6, but officials hope to expand it to other districts next year. Williams and Woodson were hired at Spartanburg Regional Health to work as CNAs, upon completing the program.

