Officers searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department announced that officers are investigating following a hit-and-run collision that left a man dead recently.

Officers said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. along S. Line Street on December 23.

According to officials, the victim was crossing S. Line Street near 16th Street when they were hit by an unknown vehicle that left the area without stopping following the collision. Officials added that they believe the vehicle involved was a Jeep Wrangler.

Officials stated that the victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. However, they passed away on December 26 at 3:37 p.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Gumersindo Leon-Vidal from Greer.

Officials are currently searching for the driver involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 64-848-2151.

