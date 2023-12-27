Powerball grand prize jumps to $685 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the last draw bringing no winners, the Powerball jackpot is up to a staggering $685 million.

The odds of someone winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball increased the prize after no one managed to match all six numbers following the draw on Monday night.

The next drawing is this Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.