Powerball grand prize jumps to $685 million

Lottery generic
Lottery generic(MGN)
By Hallie Shuler and FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the last draw bringing no winners, the Powerball jackpot is up to a staggering $685 million.

The odds of someone winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball increased the prize after no one managed to match all six numbers following the draw on Monday night.

The next drawing is this Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday.
Rain continues, heavy at times with a few storms possible Tuesday
Former chief of police passes away
Retired City of Easley Chief of Police passes away
James Canty
Deputies searching for missing Greenville County man with dementia
Air crews with the United States Coast Guard are conducting a search after a man went...
Coast Guard ends search for man who fell overboard off Charleston coast

Latest News

Road Closed
Weather closes roads in Western North Carolina
Several roads are reported closed in Transylvania and Henderson Counties due to weather.
Roads closed due to heavy rain, flooding in WNC
Tommy, paralyzed by a BB gun at 7 weeks old, is getting help in Arden, NC.
Rescue shares exciting update on kitten shot with BB gun
Curtis Nance
Arrest made in Christmas Eve bar shooting