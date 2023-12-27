Prisma Health announces changes to visitation rules as illnesses increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they will be adjusting their visitation policies on December 27 as the rates of influenza and other respiratory illnesses increase in our area.

Officials say the change will restrict patient visitation for children younger than 16.

“We are doing this to protect our patients, their loved ones and our own team members against the spread of seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Sangita Dash, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health. Dash added that exceptions to the rule may be allowed at the discretion of hospital administration.

Officials also stated that masking is recommended but not required for visitors.

According to officials, they plan to monitor the situation and adjust visitation rules accordingly. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

