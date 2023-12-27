Rabid skunk found in Anderson County

Skunk generic WHNS
Skunk generic WHNS(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a skunk has tested positive for rabies in Anderson Cunty.

The skunk was found near Autun Road and Cantrell Road and sent for testing on Dec. 20. One dog was exposed and is in quarantine, but no people have been exposed at this time.

If you or someone you know has come into contact with this skunk or another animal that may have rabies, call DHEC’s Public Health Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

