Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
DNR warns about Tegu lizards
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
James Canty
Missing Greenville County man found safe
generic crash
Troopers investigating after hit-and-run in Henderson Co. kills SC woman
Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday.
Rain continues, heavy at times with a few storms possible Tuesday

Latest News

A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
Becky Hill has been accused of plagiarism in the Murdaugh tell all trial book
Murdaugh book plagiarism claim
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
8 N. Charleston officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings
36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles