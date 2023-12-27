Retailer predicts marriage proposals will soar in 2024

A recent report shows engagements are expected to pick up steam next year. (CNN, KTVZ, WINK)
By Jenn Sullivan (CNN) via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The largest jewelry company in the U.S. is predicting a marriage proposal rebound in 2024 after a pandemic-triggered drop.

According to Signet Jewelers, engagements will soar as high as 2.5 million in 2024, and economists say the formation of households indicates how the U.S. economy is doing.

“Jobs are plentiful, and it’s one of the reasons why you’re seeing an increase in household formations, right?” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist for RSM. “And that often precedes an increase in demand for things like jewelry, which is what you see around engagements and marriages.”

Signet Jewelers said sales of engagement rings took a hit during the pandemic, but that’s changed with the return of pre-pandemic rituals like safe, face-to-face dating.

“I think that’s a very good sign that gives you just a really strong sense of just how robust portions of the consumer market are and just how solid the U.S. economy is,” she said.

Meanwhile, lab-grown diamond sales are surging.

Data from last March shows more consumers are choosing artificial diamonds over the real thing.

Factory-made diamonds look the same as naturally occurring ones.

The only noticeable difference is the price tag.

“It just depends if they want a large stone. Good clarity and quality … They might have to go lab if it’s not in their budget,” said Christina Sivert, a diamond consultant for Hannoush Jewelers in Fort Myers, Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
James Canty
Deputies searching for missing Greenville County man with dementia
generic crash
Troopers investigating after hit-and-run in Henderson Co. kills SC woman
Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday.
Rain continues, heavy at times with a few storms possible Tuesday
Former chief of police passes away
Retired City of Easley Chief of Police passes away

Latest News

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
8 N. Charleston officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Sextortion crimes surge during school breaks, FBI warns
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes
Robert M. DeWitt, the special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina
Sextortion crimes surge during school breaks, FBI warns