Sextortion crimes surge during school breaks, FBI warns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning parents that sextortion attempts are likely to increase during the holiday break.

Predators are often posing as young girls to manipulate teenage boys into engaging in explicit activity over video. Predators then use the video recordings to extort the victims.

“Perpetrators understand how to manipulate and communicate with our kids,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt. “It’s their full-time job.”

The FBI Charlotte Field Office said sextortion crimes have skyrocketed with a 20 percent increase in reports between 2022 and 2022. They believe the number of victims is much higher since many are hesitant to report the crimes.

“Sometimes we have seen kids stooping into depression, isolating themselves, and committing self-harm, and that is the last thing we want to have happen,” DeWitt said.

With many kids having more free time during breaks and receiving devices for Christmas, the FBI is urging parents and caregivers to communicate with children about dangers on the internet.

“Parents need to be intentional with their children when they give them a device,” said DeWitt. “They need to know what that device is, they need to know what applications are on that device, and they need to know who their children are communicating with and explain to them about the dangers.”

The FBI provides the following tips to protect children online:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

Contact local law enforcement or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov

Do not delete anything on your device before law enforcement is able to review it.

Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender and can protect other children.

