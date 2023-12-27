Shooting victim found lying in aisle of Upstate Dollar General

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a Dollar General store in Duncan on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to E. Main Street after a clerk reported hearing a “pop” in the back of the store. She found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower back lying in one of the aisles.

The victim was able to name the person who shot him. Investigators said the suspect and victim had a disagreement last week and shots were fired, but it was never reported to law enforcement.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not yet been located. Deputies said a K-9 track was unsuccessful.

A reverse 911 call has been placed to residents in the area.

