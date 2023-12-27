Shooting victim found lying in aisle of Upstate Dollar General

Deputies were called to E. Main Street after a clerk reported hearing a “pop” in the back of the store.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a Dollar General store in Duncan on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to E. Main Street after a clerk reported hearing a “pop” in the back of the store. She found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower back lying in one of the aisles.

The victim was able to name the person who shot him. Investigators said the suspect and victim had a disagreement last week and shots were fired, but it was never reported to law enforcement.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not yet been located. Deputies said a K-9 track was unsuccessful.

A reverse 911 call has been placed to residents in the area.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Prisma Limiting Hospital Visits
Deeper Look at Plagiarism Claims
Police Investigating Deadly Hit-and-Run
Sales of Court Official's Book About Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Stopped After Plagiarism...
