Spartanburg Regional encourages visitors to avoid hospitals as illnesses increase

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced that they are encouraging people to avoid visiting patients at their hospital campuses unless it is “absolutely necessary” as rates of the flu and other respiratory illnesses increase.

According to officials, patients and visitors are also encouraged to wear masks inside Spartanburg Regional facilities. They added that starting on December 27, providers and associates with the healthcare system will be required to wear masks in clinical areas of hospitals and Medical Group of the Carolinas offices.

Officials stated that anyone experiencing respiratory virus symptoms should avoid visiting the hospital unless seeking treatment.

On Tuesday, Prisma Health announced that they are also restricting visitation at their hospitals as illnesses increase. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

