Suspect wanted after armed robbery in Buncombe County
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at the Cane Creek Station in Fairview.
Police released a photo taken from security footage of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect.
If you have any information, contact Detective Skeeters at 828-250-4517.
Stick with Fox Carolina for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.