Suspect wanted after armed robbery in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at the Cane Creek Station in Fairview.

Police released a photo taken from security footage of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, contact Detective Skeeters at 828-250-4517.

Stick with Fox Carolina for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.