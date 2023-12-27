Suspect wanted after armed robbery in Buncombe County

A suspect is wanted for armed robbery in Buncombe county
A suspect is wanted for armed robbery in Buncombe county(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred at the Cane Creek Station in Fairview.

Police released a photo taken from security footage of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, contact Detective Skeeters at 828-250-4517.

Stick with Fox Carolina for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Family of Oconee Co. deputy shot in head gives Christmas update on his recovery
James Canty
Deputies searching for missing Greenville County man with dementia
generic crash
Troopers investigating after hit-and-run in Henderson Co. kills SC woman
Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Tuesday.
Rain continues, heavy at times with a few storms possible Tuesday
Former chief of police passes away
Retired City of Easley Chief of Police passes away

Latest News

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston, authorities said...
8 N. Charleston officers on leave after early-morning officer-involved shooting
Sextortion crimes surge during school breaks, FBI warns
Robert M. DeWitt, the special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina
Sextortion crimes surge during school breaks, FBI warns
Clemson football’s final game of the season is Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in...
Gator Bowl President explains fan festivities surrounding Clemson’s bowl game
Clemson football’s final game of the season is Friday in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in...
Gator Bowl President explains fan festivities surrounding Clemson’s final game