Troopers investigating after hit-and-run in Henderson Co. kills SC woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol announced that troopers are investigating after a hit-and-run along I-26 killed a South Carolina woman on Christmas.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on December 25 along a portion of I-26 East in Henderson County.

According to troopers, a witness said the situation began when the victim ran over a small traffic cone, and it became lodged under her car.

The witness stated that the woman stopped in the right lane and tried to get out to dislodge it, but when she tried to get out of the car, she reportedly fell. The witness said they stopped and tried to help the woman move her car over to the shoulder of the highway. However, they reported that as they were moving the car, a semi-truck hit and killed the woman before leaving the area without stopping.

Troopers confirmed that the woman passed away following the crash. They identified her as Pamela Alexander from Whitmire, SC.

Troopers are currently searching for the driver of the semi-truck. They described the vehicle as a white semi-truck without a trailer that likely has extensive front-end damage and most of its bumper missing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the truck is asked to contact Highway Patrol or call *hp.

