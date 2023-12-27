VIDEO: Coach can’t contain excitement after player scores game-winning buzzer-beater

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A junior varsity basketball coach couldn’t contain his excitement when his team won on a buzzer-beater.

The Laurens High School Raiders played the Fountain Inn Fury on Dec. 23. The Raiders led the home game until the last minute and a half, falling behind 22-19.

With 2.4 seconds left in the game, the team turned the ball over and Hyikeem Burnside (’26) hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Raiders JV basketball coach Stan Carpenter’s reaction to the victory was caught on camera by student videographer Labron Hill. Watch the video above.

