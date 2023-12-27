Weather closes roads in Western North Carolina

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several roads are reported closed in Transylvania and Henderson Counties due to weather.

They are listed below:

Transylvania County:

Wilson Road Near Old Hendersonville Highway

Barclay Farm Road to Still Hill Trail

Hart Road Near Everett Road

Cascade Lake Road near Merrill Lane

Henderson County:

Hoopers Lane near Haywood Road

Balfour Road near Capps Road

Greenville Highway near White Street

New Hope Road near Powell Street.

Fox Carolina will update when these areas re-open.

