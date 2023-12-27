Weather closes roads in Western North Carolina
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several roads are reported closed in Transylvania and Henderson Counties due to weather.
They are listed below:
Transylvania County:
Wilson Road Near Old Hendersonville Highway
Barclay Farm Road to Still Hill Trail
Hart Road Near Everett Road
Cascade Lake Road near Merrill Lane
Henderson County:
Hoopers Lane near Haywood Road
Balfour Road near Capps Road
Greenville Highway near White Street
New Hope Road near Powell Street.
Fox Carolina will update when these areas re-open.
