Where to drop off Christmas tree for recycling

Greenville County is offering ways to recycle your real Christmas trees after the holidays.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County is offering ways to recycle your real Christmas trees after the holidays.

The event is called “Grinding of the Greens” and runs until Jan. 15.

You can bring your trees to be ground into mulch and then the mulch will be available to the public free of charge.

There are seven recycling centers around the county where you can take your tree:

  • Eastside Area and South of Greer
    • Enoree Residential Waste and Recycling Center
    • 1311 Anderson Ridge Rd., Greer 29651
    • Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
    • Driving Directions
  • Greer and Blue Ridge Area
    • O’Neal Residential Waste and Recycling Center
    • 3778 Camp Rd., Greer 29651
    • Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
    • Driving Directions
  • Simpsonville, Mauldin, and Fountain Inn
    • Simpsonville Residential Waste and Recycling Center
    • 517 Hipps Rd., Simpsonville 29680
    • Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
    • Driving Directions
  • South Greenville
    • Piedmont Residential Waste and Recycling Center
    • No E-Waste accepted at this location
    • 200 Owens Rd., Piedmont 29673
    • Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
    • Driving Directions
  • Travelers Rest and Slater-Marietta
    • Echo Valley Residential Waste and Recycling Center
    • 3705 Geer Highway, Marietta 29690
    • Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
    • Driving Directions
  • West Greenville and the Downtown Area
    • Blackberry Valley Residential Waste and Recycling Center
    • 409 Blackberry Valley Rd. Greenville, 29617
    • Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday
    • Driving Directions
  • Countywide
    • Twin Chimneys Landfill
    • Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    • 11075 Augusta Rd., Honea Path 29654
    • Driving Directions

