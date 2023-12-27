Where to drop off Christmas tree for recycling

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County is offering ways to recycle your real Christmas trees after the holidays.

The event is called “Grinding of the Greens” and runs until Jan. 15.

You can bring your trees to be ground into mulch and then the mulch will be available to the public free of charge.

There are seven recycling centers around the county where you can take your tree:

Eastside Area and South of Greer Enoree Residential Waste and Recycling Center 1311 Anderson Ridge Rd., Greer 29651 Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday Driving Directions

Greer and Blue Ridge Area O’Neal Residential Waste and Recycling Center 3778 Camp Rd., Greer 29651 Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday Driving Directions

Simpsonville, Mauldin, and Fountain Inn Simpsonville Residential Waste and Recycling Center 517 Hipps Rd., Simpsonville 29680 Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday Driving Directions

South Greenville Piedmont Residential Waste and Recycling Center No E-Waste accepted at this location 200 Owens Rd., Piedmont 29673 Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday Driving Directions

Travelers Rest and Slater-Marietta Echo Valley Residential Waste and Recycling Center 3705 Geer Highway, Marietta 29690 Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday Driving Directions

West Greenville and the Downtown Area Blackberry Valley Residential Waste and Recycling Center 409 Blackberry Valley Rd. Greenville, 29617 Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday Driving Directions

Countywide Twin Chimneys Landfill Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 11075 Augusta Rd., Honea Path 29654 Driving Directions



