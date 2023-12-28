4 Aces in Greenville to relaunch as popular Upstate Italian restaurant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A restaurant in Greenville is closing down to relaunch as a popular Upstate Italian restaurant.

The 4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails is currently located at 115 Pelham Road.

A manager said the owners of the 4 Aces are partnering with the owner of Capri’s in Boiling Springs to launch a new location.

The restaurant is expected to open Jan 8.

