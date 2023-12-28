Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officials are investigating following an officer-involved shooting
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

Deputies said the suspect was shot but no deputies were injured.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that they are also responding to the scene.

Details are limited as officials investigate. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

