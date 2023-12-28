Crews searching following possible drowning on Lake Hartwell

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Services announced that crews are searching for a missing kayaker that they believe drowned on Wednesday.

Officials said crews began searching for the kayaker at around 5:00 p.m. on December 27 at a portion of Lake Hartwell in the Port Bass area.

Currently, Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County Dive Team, South Union Fire Department and South Carolina DNR are helping with the search. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

