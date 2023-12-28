Deputies looking for missing Upstate woman whose car was last seen in NC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 80-year-old woman with medical issues.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nettie L. Thompson left her home Wednesday afternoon in her silver 2000 Buick sedan bearing SC tag QUX264. The car has a red and white bumper sticker that reads, “God Knows.”

Nettie Thompson's car (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Thompson suffers from dementia.

Deputies said Wednesday afternoon, Thompson’s car was last seen in the Tryon/Polk County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also call Sgt. N. Creal at 864-503-4555 with any information.

