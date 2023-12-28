Deputies searching for missing teenager in McDowell County

Sarah “Savannah” Parker
Sarah “Savannah” Parker(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Sarah “Savannah” Parker, a 16-year-old who recently went missing in the Nebo area.

Deputies said Parker was last seen on December 26 at her residence in Nebo wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue jean jacket and cowgirl boots.

Deputies described Parker as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Parker is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 652-4000 or call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). People can also submit tips through the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office App or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.

