‘Dreamer’ inspires Clemson football through perseverance

Blake Hunter gets Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s vote
The Clemson football team met with "The Dream Team," a group of Jacksonville kids dealing with a variety of illnesses, one of which is 10-year-old Blake Hunter
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - One day before they play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, the Clemson football team met ‘The Dream Team’ at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

That team is made up of 12 kids from the Jacksonville area who are suffering from a variety of illnesses, which includes 10-year-old Blake Hunter AKA the life of the party.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Blake said about meeting the Tigers team. “We have a lot of dreamers here that aren’t able to do some things that normal kids are able to do. So, it’s kind of special for kids like me.”

Blake inspired the players and coaches with the story of his perseverance. He was born with congenital heart disease, had his first open heart surgery at just 9 days old, and his second surgery at a year-and-a-half old.

“We didn’t know if he was going to live through that second surgery so every day is a blessing. This has been such an emotional day,” Blake’s mother Angela Hunter said. “I know my son is special, but to see everybody else. To see them out here giving their time to these kids and spending time with them, high-fiving them, giving out his trading cards, it’s just been an unbelievable experience.”

Angela wiped away tears while reflecting on her son’s journey to get here.

“You know, everybody sees Blake and sees this happy, energetic kid. But the reality is he has such bad separation anxiety from all his time in the hospital,” Angela said. “So to see him out and performing and having fun and hanging out with kids and players and coaches. To me, it’s just him being a kid and forgetting about all the other experiences.”

Although he’s a kid, Blake has an adult goal. He plans to run for President in 2052, and he’s already striking deals for votes.

“If I vote for you in 2052, will you root for Clemson?” Clemson offensive lineman John Williams asked Blake.

“Yes!” Blake said.

“I’ll hold you to that,” Williams said while fist-bumping Blake.

Blake wasn’t shy about campaigning to the Head Coach constituent.

“He thought it was pretty good with seeing me running for president in 2052,” Blake said about his conversation with Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

When asked if he secured the coach’s vote, Blake had a resounding answer.

“Yes sir!” he said.

Blake undoubtedly has the vote of all the Tigers who met the young man with a dream.

All 12 dreamers will have a seat at EverBank Stadium to watch Clemson take on Kentucky at noon Friday in the Gator Bowl.

