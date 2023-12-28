4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a 23-month-old infant.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children has been canceled, KKTV reports.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the two children were located and were safe as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The alert stated that the children may have been with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

The alert said the children were believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Shooting victim found in Dollar General on E. Main Street in Duncan.
Shooting victim found lying in aisle of Upstate Dollar General
Officer involved shooting in Greenville County
4 deputies on leave after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
Coach Stan Carpenter reacts to Laurens High School JV basketball win.
VIDEO: Coach can’t contain excitement after player scores game-winning buzzer-beater

Latest News

Myrtle Beach hotel at center of Brittanee Drexel lawsuit responds to claims
Shooting generic
Officers searching for suspect after shooting injures 1 in Asheville
Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California.
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike
‘Dreamer’ overcomes condition, inspires Clemson football
‘Dreamer’ inspires Clemson football through perseverance