Hartwell 8-year-old asks for Christmas presents to help those in need

HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - Aaliyah Martin, an 8-year-old girl from Hartwell, Georgia, got everything she had on her Christmas list this year.

“I was actually really happy when I saw it,” said Aaliyah.

With Christmas being Aaliyah’s favorite holiday, she has been waiting for Dec. 25 all year. This year, the only presents she wanted under the tree for herself were items to give to people who are homeless.

“I kept telling everybody this is all she asked for. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Aaliyah’s Mom Amber Martin.

Aaliyah got enough items to fill six backpacks, three for men and three for women. Inside are snacks, blankets, hygiene products, and more. They also all include a simple handwritten message from Aaliyah.

“She just wants to give, and that means a lot to me, and I know to the others too,” said Amber.

All the backpacks are in the back of Amber’s car, and when the family comes across a person struggling, they will hand one out.

“Know that Christmas is not about getting, that it’s about giving,” said Aaliyah.

